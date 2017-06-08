Politics
Get live Times analysis and follow @realDonaldTrump while watching the Comey hearing
BUSINESS

Stock indexes waver; Nordstrom soars as it considers going private

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as declines in energy and materials companies cancel out modest gains in banks.

Among energy companies, Occidental Petroleum slipped 1.4% early Thursday and Sempra Energy lost 1.7%. The price of oil continued to move lower.

Troubled department store operator Nordstrom soared 14% after the company said members of the Nordstrom family are considering taking the company private.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 5 points to 21,179. The Nasdaq composite slipped 2 points to 6,295.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.19%.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°