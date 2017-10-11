Stocks are mixed; Kroger jumps and Coach falls

Household goods makers and healthcare companies are edging higher Wednesday morning while banks and energy companies fall. That's leaving U.S. stocks little changed overall. Kroger is jumping after saying it will consider selling its convenience store business. Luxury handbag maker Coach is falling after saying it will change its name to Tapestry.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point, or 0.1%, at 2,549 as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points to 22,833 after Tuesday's record-high close. The Nasdaq composite fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,584. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was little changed at 1,507.

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Grocery store company Kroger jumped 7.1% to $21.98 after it said it will consider selling or spinning off its grocery store business, which has almost 800 locations in 18 states under names such as Tom Thumb and QuickStop. It had $1.4 billion in revenue in 2016. Kroger also said it plans to redesign some stores, find new sources of revenue and boost its profit margins.

J&J MEETS FDA: Johnson & Johnson climbed 1.8% to $136.32 after the company asked regulators to approve its drug apalutamide. It's intended for patients with a hard-to-treat form of prostate cancer.

TAKE ME OUT, COACH: Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach fell 2.3% to $39.09 after it said it will change its name to Tapestry at the end of October. The company bought the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands over the last few years and said it wants its name to reflect its growth beyond the iconic Coach brand.

CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF: Delta Air Lines' profit and revenue were better than analysts anticipated and the company issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Delta shares rose 19 cents to $52.89 on Wednesday morning and have surged 10% since Oct. 3, when the company raised its expectations for the third quarter. JetBlue rose 1.6% to $20.56. American Airlines fell 1.1% to $52.45.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 4 cents to $50.96 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 8 cents to $56.53 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.19 yen from 112.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1854 from $1.1804.

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% and the German DAX rose 0.1%. In Britain the FTSE 100 lost 0.1%.

The Spanish Ibex35 rose 1% after the Catalan regional government stopped short of declaring independence. Late Tuesday, regional President Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia should hold talks with the Spanish central government after a landslide result in an independence referendum earlier this month. The Madrid-based government has given few hints it is willing to talk since it does not consider the vote to be valid.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% and closed at another 21-year high. South Korea's Kospi rose 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4%.

CAPTION The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. CAPTION The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. CAPTION A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. CAPTION A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze. A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze. CAPTION The blazes that have ravaged upwards of 100,000 acres. The blazes that have ravaged upwards of 100,000 acres. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

UPDATES:

7:40 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.