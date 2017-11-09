BUSINESS

Stocks slide in early trading

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, with telecommunications, industrials and materials sectors leading the drop. Major indexes had edged up to new records Wednesday.

Telecommunications service provider CenturyLink is down 7% and mining giant Freeport McMorRan is down 2.3%.

Retailers are in focus following a mixed bag of earnings: Macy's is up 3.5% but Kohl's is down 4.7%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.5%, to 2,582.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 100 points, or 0.4%, to 23,458. The Nasdaq composite index is down 50 points, or 0.7%, to 6,740.

