Revolve faces $50-million lawsuit alleging influencers hid paid brand partnerships

Fashion brand Revolve is accused of profiting off of misleading social media marketing practices.
(Greg Doherty / Getty Images for Revolve)
By Malia Mendez

Popular Gen Z retailer Revolve is facing a $50-million lawsuit alleging that the brand’s social media marketing tactics deceived at least a million consumers.

A class-action lawsuit, filed Friday in California Central District Court, accuses the Cerritos-based online retailer of violating federal trade law by operating an advertising “scheme” in which influencers disguised paid product endorsements as genuine recommendations in order to boost Revolve’s sales.

“For many years, Revolve used its position, payments and free merchandise to entice influencers to endorse and promote its products while failing to disclose any material relationship with the brand,” the lawsuit said.

Representatives for Revolve did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lead plaintiff Ligia Negreanu said in the lawsuit that had she known the influencers’ posts were sponsored, she would not have purchased Revolve’s products at the prices she paid, which at times were 10% to 40% higher than those of other retailers selling the same items.

The lawsuit is seeking $50 million in damages. Revolve’s affiliate companies, as well as three influencers, were listed as co-defendants.

Chriselle Lim shops at Revolve Clothing at the Grove shopping center after being asked to help promote the "pop-up" store last month.

FTC-mandated disclosures should be “difficult to miss,” like the “paid partnership” label advised by Meta or the #ad hashtag, the lawsuit states. Instead, Revolve’s paid influencers often merely tagged the fashion brand‘s Instagram account in their posts, according to the complaint.

“The problem comes when you don’t disclose,” said Bogdan Enica, one of Negreanu’s attorneys. He added that guidelines established by the Federal Trade Commission require influencers endorsing a product on social media to disclose any “material connection” with the brand.

In its 2023 annual report, Revolve warned about the risk of litigation should its thousands of social media influencer-partners fail to follow FTC guidelines.

The National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau recommended earlier this year that Revolve “modify influencer posts to clearly and conspicuously disclose the material connections between Revolve and influencers in its product gifting program.”

Close - up finger pointing to Messenger mobile app displayed on a smartphone screen alongside that of X,Whatsapp,Facebook,TikTok,Threads, on August 15, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The lawsuit alleges that Revolve violated the Florida Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the Consumers Legal Remedy Act and the Unlawful Business Practices Act as well as consumer protection laws in more than 20 states.

Revolve Group’s business has been growing. The company reported net sales of $1.1 billion in 2024, up 6% from a year earlier. Profits rose 73% to $48.8 million during the same period.

Shares in the online fashion retailer on Monday rose nearly 4% to close at $20.71, but have plummeted 38% this year.

BusinessRetailBreaking News
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. She got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

