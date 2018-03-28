Advertisement

Stocks edge lower in early trading on Wall Street

By Associated Press
Mar 28, 2018 | 7:40 AM
Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 26, 2018 in New York City. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as losses in technology companies and retailers offset gains elsewhere in the market.

Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Intel lost 2.4% early Wednesday. Amazon slumped 4.1%.

Bank of America and Merck each rose 1%. Facebook, which has been pummeled in recent days over privacy concerns, edged up 0.3%.

The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,604.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 22 points, or 0.1%, to 23,830. The Nasdaq composite lost 74 points, or 1%, to 6,935.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.75%.

