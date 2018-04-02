Stocks slip in early trading; Humana jumps, and Tesla falls

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street on Monday after the long holiday weekend, led by declines in retailers and technology companies.
Amazon fell 2% in early trading, and Facebook slipped 0.7%.
Tesla slid after a spate of bad news last week and as investors expect the automaker to release production numbers that fall short of goals.
Health insurer Humana jumped 7% following reports that Walmart was interested in a possible deal with the company.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,637.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,101. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3%, to 7,044.