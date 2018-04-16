Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street on Monday as technology and healthcare shares posted solid gains.

Drug maker Merck & Co. jumped 3%, and Microsoft rose 1%.

Truck and engine maker Navistar rose 3.3% after Reuters reported that Volkswagen might buy the company.

Advertising conglomerate WPP sank 5.3% after Martin Sorrell said he would step down as chief executive.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5%, to 2,668.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 157 points, or 0.6%, to 24,517. The Nasdaq composite ticked up 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,133.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85%.