Stocks open lower; oil prices and energy companies climb

Stocks edged down in early trading Thursday on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its first loss this week.
Technology companies and makers of consumer products posted some of the biggest losses.
Apple sank 1.7% and Philip Morris International dived 12.8% after reporting weak results.
Energy companies bucked the downward trend and rose along with the price of crude oil, which is at a three-year high. Noble Energy rose 1%.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,698.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 51 points, or 0.2%, to 24,698. The Nasdaq composite fell 28 points, or 0.4%, to 7,267.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91%.