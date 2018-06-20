Stocks rise, led by tech shares, as U.S.-China trade fears ease

The S&P fell as much as 1.1% early Tuesday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China increased, but the benchmark index wound up with a loss of just 11 points, or 0.4%. While President Trump threatened to put new tariffs on as much as $400 billion in imports from China and China threatened to retaliate, investors felt that many industries don't face a major threat from the proposals and that smaller, more U.S.-focused companies are likely to keep doing well.