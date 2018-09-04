Tech and health stocks slip; Amazon touches $1-trillion market value

U.S. stocks were lower Tuesday as technology and healthcare companies slipped. Amazon fared better than the rest of the market and briefly traded above $1 trillion in market value. Apple became the first U.S. publicly traded company to reach that mark last month.
Nike was sliding after it gave a major endorsement deal to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, known for his protests of police brutality and racial injustice.
Investors were looking ahead to congressional hearings on social media and to trade talks between the United States and Canada as trading resumed after the Labor Day holiday.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 11 points, or 0.4%, at 2,890 at noon EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 94 points, or 0.4%, to 25,870. The Nasdaq composite declined 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,063. The Russell 2000 index slid 16 points, or 1%, to 1,724.
NO TECH SUPPORT: Microsoft slipped 0.9% to $111.32, and Seagate Technology sank 9.7% to $48.34 as technology companies declined.
Executives from Facebook and Twitter are scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday about how the companies are dealing with efforts by Russia and other countries to influence social media platforms and interfere in U.S. elections.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is also scheduled to testify before a House committee, which wants to know how Twitter monitors and polices content. Without evidence, conservatives have accused Twitter of limiting their reach online.
Facebook slid 2.7% to $170.90. Twitter fell 1.7% to $34.58. Alphabet, Google's parent company and the recent target of complaints by President Trump, fell 1.5% to $1,213.52.
UNLACED: Nike stock slid 3% to $79.71 after the company announced a new endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will be one of the faces of Nike's 30th-anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. Investors feared a possible backlash from customers.
Two seasons ago, Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. He hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season and is suing the league, saying owners conspired to keep him out of the game because of his protests of social injustice.
TRILLION TIMES TWO: Amazon became the second publicly traded U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value. It later gave up some of that gain, but its shares were still up 1.2% at $2,036.40, giving it a market value of $993 billion.
Amazon stock has climbed 74% in 2018. On Aug. 2, Apple became the first company to top $1 trillion.
WPP WIPEOUT: Advertising company WPP fell 7.8% to $76.38 after it reported weak results from North America in the second quarter.
JD.COM CEO: Chinese e-commerce company JD.com slid 5.6% to $29.44 after founder and CEO Richard Liu was arrested in Minneapolis late Friday. Liu was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and was released pending charges. JD.com said he has returned to China.
OIL DRILLING DEAL: Transocean agreed to buy offshore drilling contractor Ocean Rig UDW for $32.28 a share in cash and stock. The companies valued at the deal at $2.7 billion including debt. Ocean Rig jumped 10.2% to $29.85 and Transocean slid 8% to $11.14.
TRADE CONCERNS: Talks to keep Canada in a revised North American trade deal are scheduled to resume Wednesday as Washington and Ottawa try to break a deadlock over issues such as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.
The United States and Mexico announced a preliminary trade deal last week. The Trump administration has threatened to leave Canada out of a final deal, but investors expect Canada to be included.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.5% to $70.13 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.3% to $78.41 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.90%, from 2.85%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.46 yen, from 111.01 yen. The euro fell to $1.1565, from $1.1597.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3%. Germany's DAX shed 1.1%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 index lost 0.6%.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.9%.