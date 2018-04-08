Their kids are spendthrifts. How do parents protect them with a trust?

Here's the thing, though: This is a question you should be asking your estate planning attorney. If you don't have one, you need to get one. People with small, simple estates may be able to get away with do-it-yourself planning, but yours is neither small nor simple. Trying to save money by using software or forms just isn't a good idea. Whatever money you save may be wasted when your estate plan goes awry in ways you didn't foresee, because you're not an estate planning expert.