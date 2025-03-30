Losing a home in a fire, then being hit with a ‘casualty gain’

Dear Liz: My house was burned down in the Palisades fire. I lived in the house for 25 years and lost everything. I thought there may be a silver lining with tax deductions. Much to my surprise, I am supposed to use the purchase price from 25 years ago as my adjusted cost basis. The insurance settlement is not going to be enough to rebuild but is more than my cost basis. I will end up with “casualty gain” instead. Is this possible?

Answer: After losing your home and finding out you were underinsured, the news that you might have a taxable gain must have been a gut punch.

The IRS calls it an “involuntary conversion” when your property is destroyed and you receive insurance proceeds. If the insurance payment exceeds your tax basis in the property, that’s known as a casualty gain.

You can defer tax on this gain if you use the insurance payout to rebuild or buy a replacement property, says Mark Luscombe, a principal analyst with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. Normally you’d have two years to use the insurance proceeds, but in a federally declared disaster such as the Los Angeles fires, the deadline is extended to four years.

The IRS may be willing to further extend the deadline under some circumstances, such as contractor delays, Luscombe says. But don’t count on an extension if you’re simply unable to find a replacement property.

If you do purchase a new home elsewhere, any gain from the sale of the lot where your previous home stood also would have to be reinvested in the new home to avoid a current tax on the gain, Luscombe says.

However, the home sale tax exclusion also applies to involuntary conversions. The exclusion allows you to shelter up to $250,000 of gains ($500,000 if married filing jointly) on a sale or involuntary conversion, as long as you’ve owned and lived in the property as your primary residence for two of the last five years. So you could exclude that amount of gain and defer the rest if you rebuild or find a replacement property, Luscombe says.

This is complicated territory, so please make sure you hire a tax pro to guide you.

Dear Liz: I have named my daughter as executor of my revocable living trust. I am concerned that she may not have the ability to carry out all of the functions required of an executor. Are there entities she can hire using trust funds to fulfill her duties?

Answer: Technically, an executor is a person who settles an estate through probate court. Because you have a living trust, your estate should avoid probate court, and your daughter’s role is known as a “successor trustee.”

The jobs of executor and successor trustee are much the same after a death. They’re required to inventory assets, pay your final bills, file your last tax returns and distribute your assets according to your estate documents. Both executors and successor trustees are allowed to use estate funds to hire any help needed, including an attorney and a tax pro. If you’re already working with professionals you trust, make sure she has their contact information.

Dear Liz: I am three years younger than my spouse. I have been the primary breadwinner with significantly higher earnings over our 31 years of marriage as he was a stay-at-home dad for many years. Taking my spousal benefit will be much higher for him than his own, even if he waited until he was 70. Do I have to have filed myself in order for him to be able to claim a spousal benefit, or can he claim it when he turns 67 even if I do not file for another three years (when I turn 67)?

Answer: Your spouse won’t be eligible for a spousal benefit until you apply for your own. He could, however, get his own benefit for a few years and then switch to yours once you apply.

The ability to switch from one benefit to another is typically limited. If you were already receiving your benefit, for example, he wouldn’t be able to choose between his own and a spousal benefit when he applied. He would be “deemed” to be applying for both, and get the larger of the two.

One more thing to consider: Since you’re the higher wage earner, it’s important for you to maximize your own benefit because it’s the one that determines how much the survivor will get. Usually the best course is to wait until your benefit maxes out at age 70, but other factors, including health and potential spousal benefits, should also be factored in. Consider using a Social Security claiming calculator or talking with a financial planner to determine the best strategy for your individual situation.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.

