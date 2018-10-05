Experian flaw reveals PINs protecting credit data

To get the numbers, people filled out the form on Experian’s PIN retrieval page with a person’s name, address, Social Security number and date of birth — exactly the kind of information that was compromised in last year’s Equifax breach, and that’s readily available for sale on the dark web. The form required an email address, which didn’t necessarily have to be the one associated with the person’s Experian account. Answering “none of the above” to the security questions — even if some of the proffered answers were correct — gave access to that person’s PIN.