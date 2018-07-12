Some fast-food chains agree to end 'no-poaching' policies

Seven national fast-food chains have agreed to end policies that blocked workers from changing branches — limiting wages and job opportunities — under the threat of legal action from states.
On Thursday, Washington Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson announced the binding agreements with companies including Arby's, Jimmy John's and Cinnabon. McDonald's, which had previously announced plans to end the practice, also signed on.
The “no-poach” policies prevent franchises from hiring workers away from other franchises of the same chain. That has been considered convenient for franchise owners, but it has blocked experienced workers at one franchise outlet from getting a better-paying job at another.
Ferguson credited the seven companies for quickly agreeing to end the practice nationwide in response to his legal threats and said fast-food chains that don't follow suit will be sued.