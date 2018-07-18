Petco launches PetCoach, a higher-end store centered on pet services

PetCoach looks like this: Upon entry, customers will see the animal hospital on their left, where resident veterinarian Christie Long presides over a clinic that can handle 90% of standard vet services, save for surgical emergencies. To the right is the grooming section visible to curious onlookers, along with an adjacent self-wash room with all the amenities that allow for a proper dog bath. In the center, a full-scale dog daycare and training facility will watch over pets and teach them to mind their manners.