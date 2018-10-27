Savings plans shortchange public-school teachers. Here's how to fix it

The effort by providers is paying off — for them. According to a 2016 report by Aon Hewitt, a human resources consulting firm, 76% of assets in 403(b) plans are in annuities, and more than half of those are in variable annuities that charge more than 2% a year on amounts invested. It’s an egregious amount, and it compares unfavorably with many mutual funds and exchange-traded funds with fees that are approaching zero or already are there.