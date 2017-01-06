Democrats want fast-food workers to testify at Trump Labor secretary pick Andy Puzder's confirmation hearing

Almost two dozen Senate Democrats are calling for fast-food workers to testify at the confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s Labor secretary pick Andy Puzder, who is the chief executive of the parent company of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington and 21 other Democrats wrote to the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday saying they were concerned that Labor Department investigations of CKE Restaurant Inc. outlets “have turned up violations of basic protections’ of workers’s rights in more than half of their inspections.”

The Carpinteria-based chain, which has more than 3,300 locations in 42 U.S. states and 28 countries, is facing “several potential class-action lawsuits” by employees regarding wage and other disputes, the lawmakers said.

“It is essential that the committee hear from these employees and other Americans who have had first-hand experience with Mr. Puzder or the businesses he has led,” the senators wrote to committee chairman, Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.).

An analysis in September by Bloomberg BNA found that about 60% of Labor Department investigations of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants since 2009 turned up at least one violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which covers minimum wage, overtime and other regulations.

Still, that was one of the best performances by leading fast-food outlets.

“Mr. Puzder's tenure at CKE and his company's treatment of thousands of working families ‘bear directly’ on his qualifications and suitability to serve as secretary of Labor,” the senators wrote. They added that if confirmed, Puzder “would be responsible for overseeing the enforcement of many of the labor laws his company has repeatedly violated.”

A spokeswoman for Alexander did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. The Trump transition team also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Puzder has criticized new federal rules expanding overtime pay, which have been blocked by a federal judge, and opposes the push for a $15-an-hour minimum wage that many Democrats support.

In selecting Puzder last month, Trump said the fast-food executive “will fight to make American workers safer and more prosperous by enforcing fair occupational safety standards and ensuring workers receive the benefits they deserve, and he will save small businesses from the crushing burdens of unnecessary regulations that are stunting job growth and suppressing wages.”

