SpaceX aims for Sunday morning launch after scrub on Saturday

SpaceX is set to launch almost 5,500 pounds of supplies Sunday morning to the International Space Station after scrubbing its previous attempt Saturday because of a potential issue with its Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is scheduled for 6:38 a.m. Pacific time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the Hawthorne space company’s first launch from Launch Complex 39A, the pad where the Apollo and space shuttle missions launched.

After the first and second stages of the rocket separate, SpaceX will attempt to land its first-stage rocket booster on land at the company’s Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Saturday’s launch was postponed just 13 seconds before lift-off so SpaceX could look into a potential issue with the thrust vector control system on the rocket’s second-stage.

Shortly after, the company tweeted that it would take a closer look at the positioning of the second-stage engine nozzle.

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter that all systems were go for launch, except that “the movement trace of an upper stage engine steering hydraulic piston was slightly odd.”

He tweeted that the company wanted to make sure it wasn’t “symptomatic of a more significant upstream root cause.”

“99% likely to be fine,” Musk tweeted. “But that 1% chance isn't worth rolling the dice. Better to wait a day.”

This is the company’s second launch since a launch pad explosion in September destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and a commercial communications satellite.

Musk said Saturday’s potential problem was “not obviously related” to a “very small” helium leak he said Friday that the company was investigating. But it also was “not out of the question,” he tweeted.

This is SpaceX’s tenth mission to deliver supplies for NASA to the space station.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

@smasunaga