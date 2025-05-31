Advertisement
Trump to withdraw nomination of Musk associate Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, AP source says

Jared Isaacman arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in 2024, to prepare for a SpaceX private human spaceflight mission.
Jared Isaacman arrives at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 19, 2024, to prepare for a SpaceX private human spaceflight mission.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Darlene Superville and Seung Min Kim

WASHINGTON — President Trump is withdrawing the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, an associate of Elon Musk, to lead NASA, a person familiar with the decision said Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the administration’s personnel decisions. The White House and NASA did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Trump announced last December during the presidential transition that he had chosen Isaacman to be the space agency’s next administrator. Isaacman has been a close collaborator with Musk ever since he bought his first chartered flight on Musk’s SpaceX in 2021.

He is the CEO and founder of Shift4, a credit card processing company. He also bought a series of spaceflights from SpaceX and conducted the first private spacewalk.

Isaacman testified at his Senate confirmation hearing on April 9 and a vote to send his nomination to the full Senate was expected soon.

SpaceX is owned by Musk, a Trump supporter and adviser who announced this week that he is leaving the government after several months at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Trump created the agency to slash the size of government and put Musk in charge.

Semafor was first to report that the White House had decided to pull Isaacman’s nomination.

Superville and Kim write for the Associated Press.

