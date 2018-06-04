Starbucks' Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman, ending an era

Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down this month as executive chairman of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.
Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of Starbucks into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, left the CEO job at the company last year to focus on innovation and social impact projects.
The Seattle-based chain said Schultz will have the title of chairman emeritus as of June 26. It said he is writing a book about Starbucks' social impact efforts.
Schultz had often aligned himself and Starbucks with social issues such as race and jobs for underprivileged youth — even when those efforts fell flat, such as the “Race Together” campaign that encouraged workers to talk about race with customers.
More recently, as the company tried to restore its reputation after the arrest of two black men at a coffee shop in Philadelphia, Schultz said he didn't want people to feel “less than” if they were refused bathroom access. (The men in Philadelphia had not bought anything from the shop and were waiting for a business associate of theirs to arrive.)
Last week, the company closed its U.S. stores for several hours for bias awareness training, one of the measures it promised after the Philadelphia arrests.
Schultz, who had returned as the company's CEO in 2008, was credited with turning around Starbucks' fortunes. He oversaw the expansion of the chain's food and beverage menu and the growth of its popular loyalty program and mobile app.
Myron E. “Mike” Ullman will become chairman of the board upon Schultz's retirement, Starbucks said.
2:05 p.m.: This article was updated with additional background information.
This article was originally published at 1:40 p.m.