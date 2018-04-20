McDonald’s may gain fresh hangout status as Starbucks is rocked by video

The arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks has put the company at the center of national concerns about racial inequality. Starbucks cafes tend to be located in relatively affluent, disproportionately white areas, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg. So its bid to cultivate a "third place" — a location between home and work where customers can relax and have a conversation — naturally caters to the customers who live nearby, even as its marketing promotes more racial diversity.