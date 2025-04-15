Starbucks announces new barista dress code. Here’s what it looks like

The green apron worn by Starbucks employees is so iconic that it has its own coffee blend named after it.

Now, the company is streamlining its dress code for employees so that the green apron can “shine and create a sense of familiarity” for customers, no matter which store they visit.

Starting on May 12, the company will require that its workers wear simple colors including any solid black short or long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts with khaki, black or blue denim bottoms, according to its website.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company will provide a pair of branded T-shirts to its partners at no cost.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners,” the company’s statement read, “which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers.”

The change appears to align with the company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy under CEO Brian Brian Niccol, who assumed the role in August.

Advertisement

Under Niccol, the company began simplifying its menu to ease the workload on baristas and cut wait times, it also eliminated extra fees for beverages with non-dairy milk and included “feel good”messages on coffee cups.