What's a stock worth? In the new economy, traditional accounting has its critics

One of the effects of the rise of intangibles is that companies with negative book value, traditionally a red flag for investors, have become more common. There are now 187 stocks worldwide with negative net assets and a market value of at least half a billion dollars — with an average return of 27% in the last year — compared with 90 a decade ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The list includes McDonald’s, GlaxoSmithKline and Lockheed Martin.