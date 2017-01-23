Banc of California chief resigns amid SEC inquiry

Steven Sugarman, the chief executive of fast-growing Irvine lender Banc of California, resigned on Monday, the same day the bank announced it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank offered no explanation for Sugarman’s resignation but the move, and the SEC investigation, appear to be continued fallout from questions about insider relationships at the bank and connections between bank insiders and a convicted fraudster.

In an early morning announcement, the bank said that Sugarman, a board member since 2010 and chief executive since 2012, had resigned as chairman and CEO. In a separate announcement, the bank acknowledged it has received a formal investigative order and a subpoena from the SEC.

The bank said the subpoena demands information related to an October press release in which Banc of California laid out its response to a blogger’s allegations that the bank was connected to and possibly controlled by Jason Galanis, an L.A. financier who pleaded guilty to securities fraud charges over the summer.

In the Oct. 18 release, the bank reported that members of its board of directors had hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the blogger’s allegations. But the bank on Monday acknowledged that release was inaccurate and that the investigation had been initiated and overseen by the bank’s management, not its board.

The bank also noted that the Oct. 18 release did not disclose that the law firm hired to conduct that investigation had previously represented the bank and Sugarman himself — facts noted in a previous article by the Times as well as by PL Capital, a shareholder that urged that bank to hire a firm with no ties to the institution.

Sugarman, through a spokesman, declined comment beyond his statements in a company press release in which he said he was proud of the bank's growth over the past several years.

Robert D. Sznewajs, a Banc of California board member who took over the chairmanship Monday, was not immediately available for comment, a spokesman said.

Shares of the bank were down more than 9% to $14.65 in late afternoon trading.

