Tesla stock drops 4% on report that the SEC has subpoenaed the automaker

Tesla Inc.’s stock dropped more than 4% on Wednesday morning after a report that the Elon Musk-led automaker has been sent subpoenas by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding plans to take the company private.
Fox Business Network reporter Charles Gasparino tweeted Wednesday that the SEC had ramped up its investigation into the Palo Alto, Calif., electric-car maker’s privatization plans. Citing unnamed sources, Gasparino said the subpoenas were focused on the plan Musk floated to turn Tesla into a private company, as well as Musk’s assertion that he had “funding secured” to do so.
Tesla shares were down 4.1% at $333.30 at 8:24 a.m. PDT.
The SEC and Tesla both declined to comment.
Musk first tweeted Aug. 7 that he was “considering taking Tesla private” at $420 a share and that he had “funding secured.”
Then, nearly a week later, Musk said that tweet was based on meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund that left him “with no question” that they could strike a deal. No deal has been completed. Musk said he would present a more complete financing plan later.