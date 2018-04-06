Facebook's data crackdown has two winners, and one of them is Facebook

Firms like Acxiom gather public information, such as census and mortgage data, and collect other information through consumer surveys and other methods. Starting in 2013, a Facebook program called Partner Categories let advertisers package that data with their own information to target specific consumer groups on Facebook. An automaker, for example, knows information about current customers but not future ones. Using Acxiom data, it could show ads on Facebook to people in a particular state, with a certain income, who are likely to be in the market for a new vehicle. Advertisers argue that these partnerships, which tap outside data to reach Facebook users, are different from the Cambridge Analytica episode, where internal Facebook data leaked out.