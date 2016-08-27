Labor Day weekend airfares expected to drop from recent years

Airfares typically soar for travel around Labor Day weekend.

This year is no exception.

From Aug. 16 until the start of the Labor Day weekend, domestic airfares will shoot up nearly 30%, according to an analysis by the travel site CheapOAir. After all, everybody wants to get away for the last holiday weekend of the summer.

Despite the price jump, airline tickets for Labor Day weekend travel will either be on par with or cheaper than the Labor Day fares over the past few years. Industry experts attribute the lower fares to cheaper jet fuel.

Based on the CheapOAir study, the average cost for tickets sold in August for Labor Day weekend flights are only $3 higher this year than in the same period last year.

But this year’s average ticket price is more than $50 cheaper than in the same period in 2014 and 2013 and about $15 cheaper than in 2012, according to the website.

Airlines for America, an airline trade group, has projected a 4% increase in total passengers flying on U.S.-based airlines this holiday weekend. That means vacationers can expect longer lines at the airports and at vacation spots.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport are expected to the busiest airports during the holiday weekend.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.