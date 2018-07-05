German carmakers seek to defuse Trump threat on auto imports

Ambassador Richard Grenell told participants the U.S. government was seeking talks with the EU and German government with a proposal to reduce tariffs to zero, Handelsblatt reported later. That contrasts with President Trump’s proposal last month for a 20% levy on imported EU autos, part of his campaign seeking concessions that would lower the U.S. trade deficit. Carmakers and suppliers, including BMW and Continental, have said they would favor a bilateral removal of tariffs.