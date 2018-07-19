Trump says he's 'not thrilled' by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, a rare insertion into independent monetary policy

President Trump said he’s “not thrilled” by recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a historically rare insertion by the White House into monetary policy set by the nation’s independent central bank.
“I’m not thrilled,” Trump told CNBC in an excerpt of an interview released Thursday. “Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time, I’m letting them do what they feel is best.”
Presidents and top administration officials normally do not comment on Fed monetary policy decisions to allow the central bank to make independent decisions about what’s best for the U.S. economy instead of enacting policies that might politically benefit the party in power.
In the interview, to be aired in full Friday, Trump also said he had “put a very good man” into the Fed chairman’s job. Last fall, Trump nominated Jerome H. Powell, who has served on the Fed’s Board of Governors since 2012, to replace Janet L. Yellen as chair. Powell took office on Feb. 5.
Trump’s statement that he is “letting” the Fed proceed implies that the president has authority over the central bank’s actions.
However, members of the Fed’s board cannot be removed by the president except for cause, a provision in the law designed to preserve independence and prevent political interference.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump was highly critical of Yellen, a Democrat who was appointed by President Obama. Trump accused her of keeping the Fed’s benchmark interest rate low to help Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
There was no evidence of that, and history has shown that the Fed’s desire to appear nonpartisan has led it to rarely increase the rate in the weeks before a presidential election to avoid pushing the economy in one direction or another.
Low interest rates generally boost the economy by making loans less expensive. Fed officials raise rates when the economy is strengthening to prevent the low-cost money from causing high inflation.
The Fed’s monetary policy committee has raised its benchmark short-term federal funds interest rate twice since Powell took office, each time by 0.25 percentage points. The rate’s target now is between 1.75% and 2%.
Banks use the rate to determine interest rates for credit cards, car loans, small-business loans and home equity lines of credit.
After the most recent rate hike, in June, Powell indicated the economy was improving enough to keep the Fed on track for two more small increases this year. The increases will give the Fed some leverage to stimulate the economy should it start to slow by lowering rates again.
The Fed has now raised the federal funds rate rate by 0.25 percentage points seven times since December 2015 — including three times last year. That came after the Fed held the rate at an unprecedented level of near zero for seven years in an attempt to fight the financial crisis.
Trump and other Republicans complained for years that the Fed kept interest rate too low after the Great Recession. With the U.S. economy improving, the Fed has been increasing rates to counter rising inflation.
But in the interview, Trump complained that the higher U.S. interest rates are putting the nation at a disadvantage compared to Europe and Japan, where central banks have kept their rates lower. The U.S. rate is higher because the economy here is doing better than in those places, a point Trump frequently touts.
Trump acknowledged that his comments about interest rates are unusual.
“Now I’m just saying the same thing that I would have said as a private citizen,” Trump said. “So somebody would say, ‘Oh, maybe you shouldn’t say that as president. I couldn’t care less what they say, because my views haven’t changed.”
“I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up,” he said.