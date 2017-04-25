Does your credit card add joy and pleasure to your life?

These are 10 actual questions from a 17-page survey sent out recently by Wells Fargo. The bank asked for responses on a scale of one to 10 (we have condensed that here).

The bank told customers that their “honest and thoughtful” responses “will be used to shape future business decisions and help us serve you better.”

When you’re done, see whether you strongly agree or strongly disagree with David Lazarus’ column on the subject.

David Lazarus: Does your credit card make you feel more attractive? Wells Fargo wants to know »

David Lazarus: Does your credit card make you feel more attractive? Wells Fargo wants to know »