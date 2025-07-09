Industrial tunnel collapses in Wilmington, trapping as many as 15 workers underground, authorities say

As many as 15 workers may be trapped underground following reports of an industrial tunnel collapse in Wilmington around 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were assigned to the incident at 1701 N. Figueroa St., the site of the only entry point to the tunnel.

The workers may be trapped up to six miles south of the access point, according to the LAFD.

Search and rescue teams, specially trained, certified and equipped to handle confined space tunnel rescues, had been dispatched to the site.

TV news footage showed first responders gathered around a wide shaft at the site of the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated