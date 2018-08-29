Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez bags a historic estate in Hancock Park

Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Adrian Gonzalez, who was playing for the New York Mets earlier this year, has bought a grand estate in Hancock Park for $10.5 million.
Set on two lots totaling about an acre, the Mediterranean Revival-style home was built in 1926 for J.B. Leonis, a banker and industrial developer who founded the city of Vernon. It had remained in the Leonis family until the sale to Gonzalez, which closed last week.
The two-story mansion, which blends Palladian and Italianate design elements, was designed by architect Richard D. King.
Within the 8,500-square-foot interior are a beamed-ceiling entry hall, a paneled library with a fireplace, five bedrooms and separate staff quarters. Built as a showplace for entertaining, the home boasts a large-scale living room and dining rooms and multiple loggias set beneath groin vault ceilings.
On the basement level remains a holdover from the prohibition era: a walk-in liquor vault. Recreation and media rooms also lie on the lower floor.
Rolling lawns, specimen trees, fountains, a swimming pool and a pool house make up the grounds. A three-car garage and detached cottage sit at the rear of the property.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland had the listing.
Gonzalez, a five-time all-star, was released by the Mets in June after appearing in 54 games for the team.
The 36-year-old first baseman began last offseason as a member of the Dodgers, with whom he spent the previous 5 ½ years, but was traded to the Atlanta Braves in December as part of a deal that returned Matt Kemp to L.A. He was released by the Braves two days after the trade and signed by the Mets in January.