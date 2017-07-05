Oscar-winning screenwriter Alan Ball sells Hollywood Hills compound for $7.1 million

Screenwriter Alan Ball has parted ways with his longtime home in Hollywood Hills, selling the compound on more than an acre for $7.115 million.

The hilltop compound sits at the end of a tree-lined drive and is surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. Within the grounds are a wood-clad 1954 Craftsman house, a detached guesthouse, a two-story gym with a steam room and a studio/pool house. The various structures combine to offer six bedrooms and six bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living space.

Within the main house are a vaulted-ceiling living room, an updated kitchen and a breakfast nook that opens to the grounds. The white-painted library features one of two fireplaces and a walls of built-ins. There’s also a home theater.

The Craftsman-style main house, built in 1954, sits on more than one acre of grounds in Hollywood Hills. (Richard Hall) (Richard Hall)

Outdoors, stone steps lead away from the main house to a swimming pool and spa. A fire pit with a seating area takes in city and canyon views. Elsewhere is a large aviary.

The hilltop property originally came to market last year for $8.5 million and was more recently listed for $7.45 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, had the listing. Brett Lawyer, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.

Ball, 60, won an Academy Award for best screenplay for the 1999 film “American Beauty.” He is also the creator and producer of such shows as “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.”

More recently, he served as an executive producer for the television film drama “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” starring Oprah Winfrey.

