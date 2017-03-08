Spirits entrepreneur seeks $20 million for home in Malibu’s Serra Retreat

Brent Hocking, founder of the DeLeón tequila and Virginia Black whiskey brands, has his home in Malibu up for sale at $19.95 million.

Sitting on 1.7 acres of grounds in guard-gated Serra Retreat, the property centers on a contemporary-style home designed by architect Doug Burdge. A tennis court, an outdoor kitchen and bar and BeadCrete Black Sea swimming pool and spa also lie within the grounds. The pool, with its glass bead finish, evokes a reflective pond or lake.

The Doug Burdge-designed home sits on 1.7 acres in Malibu's Serra Retreat. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Inside, polished soft concrete and chocolate oak floors give the roughly 7,300 square feet of living space a subdued vibe. Open-plan living areas include a great room, an office/den and a media room. The kitchen is equipped with black leather stone countertops and an oversized island.

A sauna, a steam shower and a dressing room highlight the master suite, one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Pocketing glass doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. There’s also a four-car garage.

Hocking launched the Virginia Black line last year in collaboration with hip-hop artist Drake. Three years ago he sold DeLeón tequila to an investment group that included rapper turned business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

He bought the property in 2014 for $5.475 million, records show.

Sandro Dazzan and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

