Spirits entrepreneur seeks $20 million for home in Malibu’s Serra Retreat

Brent Hocking, founder of the DeLeón tequila and Virginia Black whiskey brands, has his home in Malibu up for sale at $19.95 million.
Sitting on 1.7 acres of grounds in guard-gated Serra Retreat, the property centers on a contemporary-style home designed by architect Doug Burdge. A tennis court, an outdoor kitchen and bar and BeadCrete Black Sea swimming pool and spa also lie within the grounds. The pool, with its glass bead finish, evokes a reflective pond or lake.
Inside, polished soft concrete and chocolate oak floors give the roughly 7,300 square feet of living space a subdued vibe. Open-plan living areas include a great room, an office/den and a media room. The kitchen is equipped with black leather stone countertops and an oversized island.
A sauna, a steam shower and a dressing room highlight the master suite, one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Pocketing glass doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. There’s also a four-car garage.
Hocking launched the Virginia Black line last year in collaboration with hip-hop artist Drake. Three years ago he sold DeLeón tequila to an investment group that included rapper turned business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
He bought the property in 2014 for $5.475 million, records show.
Sandro Dazzan and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
