'American Idol' director Bruce Gowers begins another search for a buyer in Malibu

Television director and producer Bruce Gowers has put his equestrian estate in Malibu up for sale again at $14.45 million — $500,000 less than what he was asking for the property about this time last year.
Known as Silver Raven Farms, the gated property centers on a Traditional-style main house that was built in 2007. Three self-contained and remodeled guesthouses, a barn and a riding arena accompany the home on the four-plus-acre site.
Renovated and updated, the main house features wide-plank walnut floors, hand-carved beams and rustic stonework throughout its 5,950 square feet of living space. Skylights and chandeliers top the living and dining rooms, which take in garden views. The country-vibe kitchen has a unique hexagonal island and built-in booth seating.
The master suite includes a lavish bathroom and dressing room for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Meandering trails, vegetable gardens, fruit trees, a swimming pool and a tennis court make up the grounds.
Gowers gained fame in the 1970s for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” music video. He has scores of credits for directing award shows and musical specials, and won a Primetime Emmy for “American Idol.”
The property previously sold in 2000 for $3.995 million, public records show.
Barbara Tenenbaum of Hilton & Hyland and Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker hold the listing.
