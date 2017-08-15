'American Idol' director Bruce Gowers begins another search for a buyer in Malibu

Television director and producer Bruce Gowers has put his equestrian estate in Malibu up for sale again at $14.45 million — $500,000 less than what he was asking for the property about this time last year.

Known as Silver Raven Farms, the gated property centers on a Traditional-style main house that was built in 2007. Three self-contained and remodeled guesthouses, a barn and a riding arena accompany the home on the four-plus-acre site.

Renovated and updated, the main house features wide-plank walnut floors, hand-carved beams and rustic stonework throughout its 5,950 square feet of living space. Skylights and chandeliers top the living and dining rooms, which take in garden views. The country-vibe kitchen has a unique hexagonal island and built-in booth seating.

The equestrian estate in Malibu includes a main house, three guesthouses, a barn, a riding arena, a swimming pool and a tennis court. (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography) (Simon Berlyn | Berlyn Photography)

The master suite includes a lavish bathroom and dressing room for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Meandering trails, vegetable gardens, fruit trees, a swimming pool and a tennis court make up the grounds.

Gowers gained fame in the 1970s for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” music video. He has scores of credits for directing award shows and musical specials, and won a Primetime Emmy for “American Idol.”

The property previously sold in 2000 for $3.995 million, public records show.

Barbara Tenenbaum of Hilton & Hyland and Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker hold the listing.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Uncle Tom's Cabin' writer's childhood home for sale on EBay — assembly required

MLB free agent Coco Crisp clears a base in Rancho Mirage

Grand Coronado mansion is stitched in local history

Ed Norton bags a trophy home in gated Malibu Colony