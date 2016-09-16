PGA's Bubba Watson gets $4.2 million for home once owned by Tiger Woods

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has sold his lakefront home in Isleworth, a private golf club community in Windermere, Fla., for $4.2 million.

The half-acre property, which counts fellow golfer Tiger Woods as another former owner, came up for sale late last year for $5.6 million. More recently, Multiple Listing Service records show it was listed for $4.975 million.

Watson bought the house in 2013 and commissioned a complete remodel of the two-story during his ownership. The nearly 8,000 square feet of living space includes a foyer entry, a two-story living room, a formal dining room, an office and a family room. An updated kitchen sports an over-sized island.

The two-story home, sited on half an acre in golf course community in Windermere, Fla., was once owned by PGA golfer Tiger Woods. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Amenities of note include a game/media room and a home theater with tiered seating. Seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms include a master suite with its own sitting room.

Outdoors, the grounds include a swimming pool with a raised spa and private dockage. A screened patio holds a dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a wet bar.

A four-car garage sits off the front entrance.

Dianne Duvall of Isleworth Realty represented both the buyer and the seller in the deal.

The 37-year-old Watson has racked up more than $3.2 million in earnings this year on the PGA Tour, including a first-place finish at the Northern Trust Open in February. He won the Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Jack Irons beats it out of Malibu with a home sale

NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge makes a $7-million splash in Newport's Crystal Cove

Fashion designer James Perse stitches together a top-dollar sale in Malibu

Nightclub owner Jason Lev lists Beverly Crest contemporary for $7 million