'Starship Troopers' actor Casper Van Dien parts ways with Malibu home

Actors Casper Van Dien and Catherine Oxenberg have sold their marital home in Malibu for $2.77 million.

The couple, who separated last year, put the one-acre spread above Broad Beach on the market in April for $2.995 million. They bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.6 million, records show.

The hedged and gated estate, built in 1980, centers on a Mediterranean-style main house of 3,701 square feet. Koi ponds, tiered gardens and an orchard filled with various citrus fruit trees fill the grounds.

The Mediterranean-style home sits on an acre above Malibu's Broad Beach.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home includes a chef’s kitchen with an exotic backsplash, a family room and a formal dining room. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, which takes in an ocean view.

French doors off of each room connect to a private garden; the master suite opens to a wide veranda.

Outdoors, a flagstone patio surrounds a large fountain and a koi pond. A kidney-shaped swimming pool sits off the entrance to the property.

Nanette Marchand of Rodeo Realty and Alexander Mayer of Engel & Volkers Westlake are the co-listing agents.

The 47-year-old Van Dien is known for his role as Johnny Rico in the science fiction film “Starship Troopers” (1997) as well as the movies “Tarzan and the Lost City” (1998) and “Sleepy Hollow” (1999). Last year, he appeared in the film parody “Avengers Grimm.”

Oxenberg, 54, had a recurring role on the soap opera “Dynasty” and the series “Watch over Me.” A year ago she had a part in the Syfy television movie “Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf.”

