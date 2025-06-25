Letters to the Editor: Dodgers, hear us out — your stadium really is too loud

To the editor: Dodger Stadium hosts a Military Appreciation Night, a Salvadoran Heritage Night and a Guatemalan Heritage Night (the quetzal shirt looks awesome). But we will never see an Autism Spectrum Night. The ear-shattering sound system would cause many fans on the spectrum to run from the stadium screaming in pain and terror ( “Why is Dodger Stadium SO LOUD?,” June 19).

I suffer from a condition called hyperacusis, in which loud noises can cause ear pain lasting for days or even weeks. It’s rare in the general population, but more common among autistic people. I love baseball and used to love going to Dodger Stadium from the year it opened until 20-something years ago. But now I’d have to wear industrial-strength ear protection.

Russell Stone, Westchester

To the editor: After reading this article and seeing that Clayton Kershaw said, “The louder, the more fun, the better,” I felt the need to respond. I took my 6-year-old granddaughter to the Dodgers vs. Padres game last week and while she appeared to enjoy rooting for the Dodgers, I asked if she wanted to come again. She said, “No, it’s too loud.” To clarify, I asked her if it was the guy sitting behind us and she repeated, “No, it’s just too loud!” If this sound level is troublesome to a 6-year-old, I wonder how the babies in the stands are processing it. Something to think about. But in the meantime, it’s ear plugs for the next game.

Karen Bloom, Chino Hills

To the editor: For the love of baseball, make the experience about the game. Tone it down. Less noise and chatter. And tell Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen that people attend games despite the noise, not because of it.

William Morris, Pasadena