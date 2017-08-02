Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web' hits the market at $3.7 million

A 44-acre saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White wrote “Charlotte's Web” is up for sale for $3.7 million.
The Brooklin home where White lived until his death in 1985 includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.
The home dates to the late 1700s. White and his wife, Katherine White, bought it in 1933.
Down East Properties listing agent Martha Dischinger said current owners Robert and Mary Gallant of Anderson, S.C., are ready to sell after more than three decades of ownership.
The property retains many historical touches, and the owners maintained the gardens tended by Katherine White before her death, Dischinger said.
In addition to “Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White’s children’s books include “Stuart Little” and “The Trumpet of the Swan.”
He also was a longtime contributor to the New Yorker, and he shared authorship of the once-ubiquitous grammar handbook "The Elements of Style," which he expanded from an earlier version written by William Strunk.