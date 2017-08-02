Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web' hits the market at $3.7 million

A 44-acre saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White wrote “Charlotte's Web” is up for sale for $3.7 million.

The Brooklin home where White lived until his death in 1985 includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.

The home dates to the late 1700s. White and his wife, Katherine White, bought it in 1933.

Down East Properties listing agent Martha Dischinger said current owners Robert and Mary Gallant of Anderson, S.C., are ready to sell after more than three decades of ownership.

The property retains many historical touches, and the owners maintained the gardens tended by Katherine White before her death, Dischinger said.

Mark Fleming / Yankee Magazine The farm in Brooklin, Maine, where E.B. White wrote "Charlotte's Web" includes a sun porch. The farm in Brooklin, Maine, where E.B. White wrote "Charlotte's Web" includes a sun porch. (Mark Fleming / Yankee Magazine)

In addition to “Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White’s children’s books include “Stuart Little” and “The Trumpet of the Swan.”

He also was a longtime contributor to the New Yorker, and he shared authorship of the once-ubiquitous grammar handbook "The Elements of Style," which he expanded from an earlier version written by William Strunk.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

hotproperty@latimes.com