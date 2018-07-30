It's not paranormal, but horror writer experiences activity in Hollywood Hills

“Happy Death Day” director Christopher Landon has sold his home in Hollywood Hills for $3.1 million.
Set in the Outpost Estates neighborhood, the 1928 Mission Revival-style house features a brick courtyard. An olive tree shades a spot for al fresco dining. The one-third acre property also includes a tiled spa and an outdoor fireplace.
The 3,264 square feet of living space is appointed with pitched wooden ceilings, Saltillo tile and dark hardwood floors. A stone fireplace creates a focal point in the living room. The dining room and updated kitchen take in city and mountain views.
Counting the master suite, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Landon, 43, has writing credits for four “Paranormal Activity” films and the 2007 film “Disturbia.” The filmmaker will direct next year’s sequel to “Happy Death Day.” He is a son of late “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie” actor Michael Landon.
Robert Grandinetti of Compass was the listing agent. Jade Mills and Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.