Volunteers flocked to scrub protest graffiti off the Japanese American National Museum

Kimiko Carpenter, right, and JANM Vice President of Exhibitions Clement Hanami outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo on Tuesday.

Images of the vandalized walls at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo popped up on Kimiko Carpenter’s social media feeds, and the West L.A. mom and hospice volunteer felt impelled to help.

So she stopped at Anawalt Lumber to buy $50 of rags, gloves, scraping brushes and canisters of graffiti remover, drove east to downtown and quite literally rolled up her sleeves.

Wiping sweat off her brow with the elbow of her white button-down shirt, Carpenter said she had no official affiliation with the museum but was half Japanese and had volunteered there years ago as a teenager.

Working to remove the spray paint scrawled across the windows felt like a tangible thing she could do in the few hours she had before she had to pick up her young children from school on the Westside.

A museum that knows about othering

JANM, as it’s known, is an institution that knows a thing or two about immigrants in America, belonging and othering, and what it looks like when rights are suspended without due process.

The museum centers on the Japanese American experience in the United States and the excruciating lessons of the community’s incarceration during World War II.

“This is the very last place anybody should be tagging,” said Susan Jekarl, a Glendale-based activist who’d separately shown up with several friends in tow to scrub windows at JANM.

Jekarl, a former docent at the museum, said her “soul just like dropped” when she saw the first tags outside the building while marching on Sunday. There was far more defacement over the next 24 hours.

“We want peaceful resistance. We don’t want people hurting Little Tokyo,” she said. She was confident the “agitators” didn’t know what this place stood for.

A calmer Monday, but still some damage

Monday’s protests were largely calmer than the havoc on Sunday, but damage was wrought downtown, particularly around Little Tokyo and in the Jewelry District.

Mayor Karen Bass decried the violence and vandalism in downtown neighborhoods as “unacceptable” but also reiterated that it was limited to a small geographic area.

“The visuals make it seem as though our entire city is in flames, and it is not the case at all,” Bass said.

She spoke to the terror and uncertainty rippling through immigrant communities after the raids and said she was unsure what the Marines arriving in Greater Los Angeles on Tuesday planned to do. On Tuesday evening, she implemented a local overnight curfew for most of downtown, which she said would probably remain in place for several days.

Defense Secretary and former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth told lawmakers Tuesday that the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles would cost at least $134 million and last at least 60 days.

Today’s top stories

An anti-ICE sentiment was spray-painted on a crosswalk in Little Tokyo. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters or agitators: Who is driving chaos at L.A. immigration protests?

Violence and widespread property damage at protests in downtown L.A. have diverted public attention away from the focus of the demonstrations — large-scale immigration sweeps in such predominantly Latino cities as Paramount, Huntington Park and Whittier.

Instead, the unrest has trained attention on a narrow slice of the region — the civic core of Los Angeles — where protests have devolved into clashes with police and made-for-TV scenes of chaos.

How the federal immigration raids could disrupt California’s economy

The surge in international migration in the last two decades — both by legal and undocumented workers — has been key to the growth of California’s economy.

Industries such as construction, leisure and hospitality, healthcare and agriculture rely heavily on immigrant workers.

Some of the most obvious effects will hit the construction industry, given that early protests centered on a Home Depot in Paramount, where casual workers seek employment.

What other businesses are the feds targeting during L.A. immigration sweeps? Here’s what we know.

How L.A. law enforcement got pulled into the fight over Trump’s immigration crackdown

Leaders at the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have long maintained that they have no role in civil immigration enforcement.

And yet the region’s two largest police agencies are suddenly on the front lines of the Trump administration’s crackdown, clashing in the street with demonstrators — most peaceful and some seemingly intent on causing mayhem.

Sheriff Robert Luna told The Times that deputies are prepared to support federal agents in certain circumstances — even as the department maintains its official policy of not assisting with immigration operations.

