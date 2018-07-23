Advertisement

Producer Craig Huxley lists studio home where Michael Jackson and Prince recorded

Jul 23, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Child-actor-turned-producer Craig Huxley is asking $1.95 million for his Sherman Oaks studio home, where Michael Jackson, Donna Summers and Prince recorded. (Compass)

Craig Huxley, the child actor who starred in “Star Trek” before becoming a film and record producer, has put a home with musical pedigree on the market in Sherman Oaks for $1.95 million.

In addition to three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Traditional-style home holds two studios where artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Donna Summer and Barry White recorded songs over the years, according to the listing agency.

The “L”-shaped estate spans 2,215 square feet on a hill with valley views. Green shag carpets and wood paneling tie the interior to its 1950s roots.

One studio, a cozy space lined with parquet floors, is where Huxley recorded music for “Knot’s Landing,” “Walker Texas Ranger” and “China Beach.”

Sally Forster Jones of Compass holds the listing.

Huxley, 63, also appeared in “Bewitched” and “The Beverly Hillbillies” as a child actor in the 1960s. Two decades later, he founded Enterprise Interactive, an audio-visual company that mixed songs for artists such as Beyoncé, Slash, Snoop Dogg and Paul McCartney.

