If you want to bring L.A. to Paris Fashion Week, you’re going to have to drop a pin

How do you bring L.A. to Paris Fashion Week? “Literally just drop a pin,” says strategist and consultant Stephanie Ramos . We’re at the Courtside X Akila picnic at Champ de Mars, an annual tradition that made it out of a group chat Ramos had started five years ago. Walking up to the park under the Eiffel Tower, hundreds of tourists from around the world blanket the grass, but it’s easy to spot the hundred or so people here for the picnic.

The West Coast energy reverberates like a satellite. It helps that most people are in Akila sunglasses for the occasion, but there is an intangible thing too — a mix of musicians, skaters, models and artists talking close, dapping each other up while drinking Champagne from the bottle, not too self-serious to pose for photos under the Eiffel Tower.

Five years ago during fashion week, friends were blowing up Ramos’ phone trying to find a way to link up. “It was driving me crazy, so I threw everyone on a group chat — 35 people,” Ramos says. That group chat was the genesis for Courtside, a collective of creatives from L.A., New York, Miami and beyond who now meet once a year when they’re in Paris for the men’s shows in June, and invite all of their friends to join. The picnic has become the stuff of PFW legend, a taste of home for L.A. people hustling through the week. There, you might see familiar faces like designer Corey Populus, the rising star of regional Mexican music DannyLux or legendary skater and restaurateur the Nuge.

Advertisement

“It’s funny, because everyone always says it’s tough to meet up in L.A. — you always have to preplan everything, there’s traffic,” Ramos says, “but when you’re in a city like Paris you’re going to make it a point to see each other.”

Describe your Paris Fashion Week:

“Mexican as f—, inspiring, wholesome and family-like. My friends are my family.” — Esperanza Rosas, a.k.a. Runsyyy, artist, Chicago

“Paris Fashion Week has been very motivating for me in every aspect. I see all these other artists from around the world, and it motivates me to keep going.” — DannyLux, musician, Palm Springs

“A dream.” — David Castaneda, stylist and designer, Inland Empire.

“Adventurous, silly, beautiful, random and connected.” — Zahara Davis, model and actor, New York.

Artist Esperanza Rosas, a.k.a. Runsyyy, left.

Zahara Davis, model and actor.

Stephanie Ramos, left, and Mallory Benson of Akila.

From left to right: Jonathan Gonzalez, Erik Martinez, DannyLux, Joel Silva and Emmanuel “Chino” Salazar.

How do you bring L.A. to Paris?

“We all love to eat good, drink good and skate. It could be Copenhagen, Paris, but we link every time.” — Don Nguyen, a.k.a. the Nuge, skater and owner of Burger She Wrote

“The way I bring L.A. to Paris is with my own personal style. I’m a heritage classic dude and I’ve had fits all week. And my Uncle Paulie’s hat. This is the L.A. hat to me.” — Sean B., private chef and curator, Beachwood Canyon

“L.A. has such a unique style, and Paris has a unique style too. I like when people come here and I can identify specifically who is from L.A. based on their style and how they carry themselves. L.A. is a little more slouchy.” — Chelsea Jordan, musician and content creator, Hollywood

Bricks & Wood founder, Kacey Lynch.

Vanessa Amaranto, co-founder of Art Community.

Designer Corey Populus.

Chelsea Jordan, right.

“For me, it’s seeing all of these people I know in a different scene. This is the most community I’ve seen. L.A. has that heart, but it’s so spread apart, so seeing everyone together has been really cute.” — Ashley Michelle Suarez, model and actor, West Hollywood

“Community, which is the most beautiful thing ever. Seeing all the familiar faces here is special. Community in L.A. runs deep.” — Mallory Benson, marketing at Akila, L.A.

“S—, me popping out by myself is bringing L.A. to Paris. I’ve been coming here for eight years now. Me and Spanto got close because there would never be anyone from L.A. here — it was just me, Spanto, Aleali [May], Corey [Populus], shout out my peoples. It’s really beautiful to be amongst my L.A. folks. Finally.” — Cheikh Tall, model and marketing director for Royal.2, L.A.

“It’s all about finding spaces for the community to feel familiarity. L.A.’s really big on community, and a big part of that is feeling comfortable. Being here in Paris we have enough people and brands that have made it feel comfortable enough for a first-timer like myself.” — Daven Fowler, fashion sales, Leimert Park

“L.A. brings a whole different energy to Paris. Especially the Chicano culture, it’s something Paris hasn’t seen before. We’re adding to the narrative.” — Carlos Jaramillo, photographer, Los Angeles

Stephanie Ramos, left, and Keyla Marquez, Image fashion director-at-large.

Rembrandt Flores.

Evan Mock, right.

Daven Fowler.