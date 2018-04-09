Advertisement

L.A. Kings star Dustin Brown seeks $7 million for custom Manhattan Beach home

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 09, 2018 | 11:45 AM
L.A. Kings star Dustin Brown seeks $7 million for custom Manhattan Beach home
L.A. Kings right wing Dustin Brown has put his home in Manhattan Beach on the market at $6.999 million. The custom-built house has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,450 square feet of living space. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dustin Brown and the Kings will kick off the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday in Las Vegas, but back in the L.A. area, the star right winger is making a play of a different sort: He has put his home in the Manhattan Beach area up for sale at $6.999 million.

Custom built for Brown and his family four years ago, the East Coast-vibe traditional home is full of character and colorful details.

Advertisement

Vibrant wall covering, detailed millwork and bright accent pieces create visual interest from room to room. Built-ins run from floor to ceiling in the living room and den. A custom mud room scores style points with a row of individual lockers.

The 6,450 square feet of interior also includes a chef's kitchen with an island and built-in booth seating. The master suite — among the six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — sports a sitting area, fireplace and freestanding soaking tub.

The basement level is set up for entertaining and has a full kitchenette with a bar, a movie theater and a game room. Nearby is a custom bunk room.

Pocketing steel doors open to a heated covered patio with a fireplace. Also on the grounds is a swimming pool and infrared sauna.

Matt Morris and Christa Lyons of Strand Hill Christie's International Real Estate hold the listing.

Brown, 33, has spent his entire 11-year career with the Kings since joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2003. The all-star scored a career-high 61 points in 81 games played this season.

He won Stanley Cup titles with the team in 2012 and 2014.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Richard Landry-designed mansion in Beverly Park sells for $32 million

Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls sheds some real estate in Hawaii

Actor Stuart Townsend is ready to part with three acres of coastline views

Filmmaker Ariel Vromen takes a shine to Rose McGowan's spot in Hollywood Hills

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement