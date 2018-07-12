Elizabeth Taylor’s Beverly Hills haunt hits the market for $15.9 million

Elizabeth Taylor’s onetime home, which she shared with then-husband Michael Wilding, is on the market for $15.9 million. This is the first time the 90210 abode has listed for sale in 21 years, records show.
The interior would benefit from a refreshment, but the space — and views — will never go out of style. The private, gated estate spans two acres on a double lot and opens to a flat backyard overlooking the city.
A palm-circled fountain courtyard fronts the estate before opening to a 7,761-square-foot ranch-style home. Walls of windows brighten the open floor plan, which features a spacious living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace.
Elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, an office, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms hold brick fireplaces.
The master suite opens directly outside, where a pool and spa sit next to a lawn and patio.
Joyce Rey and Arlene Rutenberg of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Taylor bought it in 1954, the year after it was built, according to the listing brokerage. The star sold it three years later after she and Wilding divorced.
Taylor, who died seven years ago at 79, earned a permanent place in Hollywood lore with her extensive filmography. Her memorable roles include “National Velvet” (1944), “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958), “Cleopatra” (1963) and “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966).