Studio City home where Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. got his feet wet gets new owner

A Studio City house where Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. got his feet wet as a first-time buyer has sold for $2.75 million.
The actor bought the Midcentury ranch-style home in 1994, the same year he played Paul Hogan's sidekick in the film "Lightning Jack." He sold nine years later.
It wasn't the post-and-beam home's only brush with fame. Others to have owned the now-gated property include television and film composer Roger Neill, actors Matt and Heather Borlenghi and late comedy showrunner Marsh McCall.
The white, brick-trimmed house has 3,395 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are formal living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen and a screening/family room.
The master suite features a brick fireplace and opens to patio space.
The park-like grounds of more than an acre contain a kidney-shape swimming pool.
The home, built in 1955, previously changed hands in 2012 for $1.55 million, public records show.
Gooding, 50, has been in such films as "The Butler" and "Machete Kills." He won an Academy Award for his supporting role in "Jerry Maguire" (1996). The actor played O.J. Simpson in the "American Crime Story" series.
Howard Stevens of Nourmand & Associates was the listing agent. Joanna Litt, also with Nourmand & Associates, represented the buyer.
