Musician Kenny Loggins’ onetime estate is up for grabs in Montecito

The onetime Kenny Loggins estate in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara is for sale at $4.4 million.

The three-acre spread is dotted with oak and sycamore trees and has its own natural hot springs with a soaking tub. Walled and set on a creek, the estate centers on a Mediterranean-style country home built in 1981.

The three-acre Montecito-area estate has its own hot springs.

Nearly 4,000 square feet of living space is distributed on three levels. An open-concept main floor features vaulted ceilings, beams and skylights. The living room has antique stained-glass windows.

Including the ocean- and mountain-view master suite, which has a fireplace, a balcony and a deck, there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A swimming pool with a spa sits off the back.

Songwriter-guitarist Loggins, 70, performed as part of the rock group Loggins and Messina in the ’70s. His soundtrack work includes “A Star is Born” (1976) and “Footloose” (1984). His most recent studio album, “All Join In,” was released in 2009.

The property previously sold last year for $3.81 million.

Aaron Schulman of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.

