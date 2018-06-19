Late director Garry Marshall’s Carbon Beach abode seeks $18 million

The oceanfront estate of Garry Marshall, the late director of “Happy Days” and “Pretty Woman” fame, is on the market in Malibu’s Carbon Beach for $18 million.
Marshall bought the home in 1981 from Debbie Reynolds, according to the listing agent. The pair worked together on the 1968 film “How Sweet It Is!”
Reynolds had the home built in 1965, and it holds five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,200 square feet. A wood-beamed ceiling hangs over the living room, which features a wall of windows looking out at the ocean.
A balcony spans the second story, and down below sits a pool encased in a brick patio. Past that, there’s 40 feet of beach frontage, a stretch of sand that appeared in scenes from Marshall’s 2010 rom-com “Valentine’s Day.”
Tony Mark and Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group at Compass hold the listing.
Marshall directed his first film, “Young Doctors in Love,” in 1982, and went on to direct 18 others, including “Beaches” (1988) and “The Princess Diaries” (2001). He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1997 and died two years ago at 81.
Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaire’s Beach, has lately been the setting of some eye-popping sales. Last year, music and movie mogul David Geffen pulled in $85 million for his oceanfront compound.
In April, hotelier Peter Morton sold his beachfront mansion and guesthouse for $110 million — the priciest home sale ever in Los Angeles County.