L.A. home where Matthew Perry died sells for $8.55 million

Matthew Perry’s former home in the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive in Pacific Palisades.

Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home has been sold in an $8.55-million, off-market deal — almost a year to the day since the actor was found dead on the property.

The four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot, mid-century modern home was sold to Anita Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer based in Scottsdale, Ariz., a representative told The Times. She intends to use the property as a vacation home, her representative said.

Perry purchased the property in 2020 for $6 million, records show.

Verma-Lallian bought the home through a trust and was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, her representative said. The listing was held by Greg Holcomb of Carolwood Estates, he added.

Perry was found unresponsive in his backyard hot tub in October 2023. While his death at 54 was initially classified as a drowning, an autopsy revealed that the level of ketamine in his blood was about the same as would be used during general anesthesia.

In August, Perry’s live-in personal assistant, two doctors and two alleged drug dealers — one known as the “Ketamine Queen” — were charged with providing ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

Ketamine is a legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic, but is also abused recreationally for its calming and dissociative effects. Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants took advantage of Perry’s addiction to enrich themselves.

News of Perry’s death was met with an outpouring of grief. The beloved comedic actor starred as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom “Friends.”

Verma-Lallian received her MBA from USC and is the founder and chief executive of a commercial real-estate consulting firm called Arizona Land Consulting, which specializes in securing and developing land in the Greater Phoenix area.

In August, she facilitated a $136-million purchase of a 2,100-acre site to house data centers for the AI-powered platform Tract. That same month, she closed two real-estate deals in Buckeye, Ariz., totaling almost $20 million.