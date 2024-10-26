Advertisement
California

L.A. home where Matthew Perry died sells for $8.55 million

A house on Blue Sail Drive in Pacific Palisades
Matthew Perry’s former home in the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive in Pacific Palisades.
(Google Maps)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home has been sold in an $8.55-million, off-market deal — almost a year to the day since the actor was found dead on the property.

The four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot, mid-century modern home was sold to Anita Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer based in Scottsdale, Ariz., a representative told The Times. She intends to use the property as a vacation home, her representative said.

Perry purchased the property in 2020 for $6 million, records show.

Advertisement

Verma-Lallian bought the home through a trust and was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, her representative said. The listing was held by Greg Holcomb of Carolwood Estates, he added.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 30, 2023 - Daisy Muro, from Downey, prepares to leave flowers at a growing memorial for actor Matthew Perry in front of his home in Pacific Palisades on October 30, 2023. "It breaks my heart," Muro said about the passing of the Friends television star. "It won't be the same anymore watching, Friends." It's going to be sad because he's not here anymore," Muro concluded. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Matthew Perry investigation: What we know about the people charged in his death

Several people provided Matthew Perry with ketamine, including his live-in personal assistant who gave him injections on the day of his death, prosecutors say.

Aug. 15, 2024

Perry was found unresponsive in his backyard hot tub in October 2023. While his death at 54 was initially classified as a drowning, an autopsy revealed that the level of ketamine in his blood was about the same as would be used during general anesthesia.

In August, Perry’s live-in personal assistant, two doctors and two alleged drug dealers — one known as the “Ketamine Queen” — were charged with providing ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

Advertisement

Ketamine is a legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic, but is also abused recreationally for its calming and dissociative effects. Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants took advantage of Perry’s addiction to enrich themselves.

News of Perry’s death was met with an outpouring of grief. The beloved comedic actor starred as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom “Friends.”

2015 photo of Matthew Perry at a movie premiere. Right, a vial of ketamine.

California

Matthew Perry’s shocking last month on ketamine: ‘I wonder how much this moron will pay’

In announcing arrests in the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, authorities unveiled a disturbing narrative of the weeks leading up to his final day.

Aug. 16, 2024

Verma-Lallian received her MBA from USC and is the founder and chief executive of a commercial real-estate consulting firm called Arizona Land Consulting, which specializes in securing and developing land in the Greater Phoenix area.

Advertisement

In August, she facilitated a $136-million purchase of a 2,100-acre site to house data centers for the AI-powered platform Tract. That same month, she closed two real-estate deals in Buckeye, Ariz., totaling almost $20 million.

More to Read

CaliforniaReal EstateBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement