Devo’s Gerald Casale parts ways with superb modernist home in Palm Desert

Gerald Casale, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who founded the new wave band Devo, has sold his place in Palm Desert for $950,000.
Designed and built by architect-developer duo Ross Patton and Albert Wild, the Midcentury Modern-style home originally hit the market last year at just under $1.5 million. More recently, it was listed for $949,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The sweeping single-story house, which dates to 1963, has been well kept and features slate and cork floors, walls of glass and a split-rock fireplace that extends from floor-to-ceiling in the living room. A mosaic tile and glass-block wall in one of the bathrooms is original.
A vaulted-ceiling living room, two kitchens, an office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are within roughly 3,200 square feet of living space.
Outside, the landscaped backyard holds a saltwater swimming pool, a succulent garden and a firepit.
Casale, 70, co-wrote much of Devo’s material, including the seminal hit “Whip It.” The musician turned his own design talents to helping create the band’s energy dome hats and radiation suits.
He has also directed music videos for Rush, the Cars and the Foo Fighters, among others.
Gregg Fletcher of the Agency and Rick Grahn of Deasy Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Laurie Moulton of Lux Box Agency represented the buyer.